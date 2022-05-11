Vasilevskiy allowed four goals on 25 shots in Tuesday's 4-3 Game 5 loss to the Maple Leafs.

Vasilevskiy has had a rough series, surrendering at least three goals in every game. His 21 saves in this one were a series-low for the Russian goalie, as the Maple Leafs were able to overcome a 2-0 deficit after the first period to take a 3-2 series lead. Perhaps Vasilevskiy will find another gear with his back against the wall in Thursday's Game 6. If not, the Lightning's reign could be over.