Vasilevskiy stopped all 25 Stars shots in a 4-0 shutout victory over Dallas on Monday.

Vasilevskiy hadn't looked great since returning from back surgery, posting a 1-3-0 record, 3.87 GAA and .859 save percentage over four outings, so his strong performance Monday is especially encouraging. It's made all the better because the shutout comes against a strong offense in Dallas -- the Stars rank seventh this year with 3.39 goals per game and had managed six goals on 25 shots versus the 29-year-old goaltender Saturday. Tampa Bay has a home contest against Pittsburgh on Wednesday followed by a road game in Nashville on Thursday, so Vasilevskiy will likely start in one of those two matches with an eye toward building off Monday's showing.