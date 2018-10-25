Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Posts first shutout

Vasilevskiy stopped 22 shots in a 1-0 shutout against the Avalanche on Wednesday.

Last season, he led the league with eight shutouts, and he now already has one in 2018-19. It was a great bounce-back performance after Vasilevskiy allowed five goals against the Wild on Saturday. That's been his only poor start of the season through six games, as Vasilevskiy owns a .941 save percentage and 1.80 GAA.