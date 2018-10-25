Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Posts first shutout
Vasilevskiy stopped 22 shots in a 1-0 shutout against the Avalanche on Wednesday.
Last season, he led the league with eight shutouts, and he now already has one in 2018-19. It was a great bounce-back performance after Vasilevskiy allowed five goals against the Wild on Saturday. That's been his only poor start of the season through six games, as Vasilevskiy owns a .941 save percentage and 1.80 GAA.
More News
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: In net Wednesday•
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Coughs up hairball•
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Patrolling crease Saturday•
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Continues to dominate Wings•
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: In goal Thursday•
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Elite production already•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.