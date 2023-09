Vasilevskiy (undisclosed) participated in practice Tuesday, per Eduardo A. Encina of the Tampa Bay Times.

The second part of the session included an intrasquad scrimmage, so Vasilevskiy appears to be fine after taking it slow to begin training camp. He posted a 34-22-4 record last season with a 2.65 GAA and a .915 save percentage in 60 appearances.