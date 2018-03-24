Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Preparing for road match against Devils

Vasilevskiy will start in goal Saturday evening against host New Jersey, Joe Smith of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

The Lightning have clinched a playoff berth with eight regular-season games to go, but there would be such a thing as giving Vasilevskiy too much time off before the playoff grind. He'll post up between the pipes against a Devils squad that has gone 5-5-0 in the past 10 games for a current fifth-place standing in the uber-competitive Metropolitan Division.