Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Preparing for road match against Devils
Vasilevskiy will start in goal Saturday evening against host New Jersey, Joe Smith of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
The Lightning have clinched a playoff berth with eight regular-season games to go, but there would be such a thing as giving Vasilevskiy too much time off before the playoff grind. He'll post up between the pipes against a Devils squad that has gone 5-5-0 in the past 10 games for a current fifth-place standing in the uber-competitive Metropolitan Division.
More News
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Gives up six in wild win•
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Starting Thursday in New York•
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Beats Toronto for 41st win•
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Facing familiar foe•
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: On losing side of shutout•
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Tabbed for Saturday start•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...