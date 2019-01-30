Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Preparing to face Pens

Vasilevskiy will start in goal Wednesday night against host Pittsburgh, Joe Smith of The Athletic reports.

This will be Vasilevskiy's first start following the conclusion of All-Star Weekend, with Tampa's go-to netminder having replaced Montreal's Carey Price in the star-laden festivities. Vasilevskiy is 20-6-2 with a 2.50 GAA and .925 save percentage through 28 games. He's the chief puck plugger for a Bolts team that leads the league in offense by means of averaging exactly four goals per contest. The competition is fierce, though, as he'll field shots from All-Star MVP Sidney Crosby and Pittsburgh's fifth-ranked offense.