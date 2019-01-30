Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Preparing to face Pens
Vasilevskiy will start in goal Wednesday night against host Pittsburgh, Joe Smith of The Athletic reports.
This will be Vasilevskiy's first start following the conclusion of All-Star Weekend, with Tampa's go-to netminder having replaced Montreal's Carey Price in the star-laden festivities. Vasilevskiy is 20-6-2 with a 2.50 GAA and .925 save percentage through 28 games. He's the chief puck plugger for a Bolts team that leads the league in offense by means of averaging exactly four goals per contest. The competition is fierce, though, as he'll field shots from All-Star MVP Sidney Crosby and Pittsburgh's fifth-ranked offense.
More News
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Vezina caliber play continues•
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Starting heavyweight battle•
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Loses to Leafs at home•
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Tending twine Thursday•
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Records third shutout•
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Starting in Dallas•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 18
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...