Vasilevskiy allowed three goals on 29 shots in Saturday's 4-3 overtime win over the Kraken.

Vasilevskiy let a 2-0 lead slip away, but he was able to steady himself after that. A three-point effort from Nikita Kucherov fueled the offense as the Avalanche won for the third time in four games. Vasilevskiy has picked up each of those wins, improving to 4-3-0 with a 2.70 GAA and an .899 save percentage over seven starts. The Lightning continue their road trip Tuesday in Vancouver.