Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Protecting cage Thursday
Vasilevskiy will patrol the blue paint against the Canadiens on Thursday, Joe Smith of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Vasilevskiy has posted consecutive shutouts, which gives him a league leading six on the year. The netminder also is top of the NHL in wins with 26 -- three clear of Washington's Braden Holtby. A stretch of three road games could challenge the Russian, especially if he log both ends of the upcoming back-to-back Saturday and Sunday -- versus Ottawa and Detroit respectively -- with his primary backup Peter Budaj (leg) unavailable.
