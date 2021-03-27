Vasilevskiy will defend the road goal in Saturday's game versus the Hurricanes, Sara Civian of The Athletic reports.

Vasilevskiy's 12-game winning streak ended when he allowed four goals on 41 shots to the Stars on Thursday. Nevertheless, he leads the league with a .932 save percentage and 21 wins, so he's an elite fantasy option regardless of the opponent. Still, there's extra risk Saturday, as the Hurricanes rank seventh in the league with 3.25 goals per game.