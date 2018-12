Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Protecting road net Saturday

Vasilevskiy will tend twine Saturday, serving as the road starter versus the Oilers, Derek Van Diest of NHL.com reports.

Vasilevskiy has looked spry despite missing 15 games with a foot injury, as Tampa's chief netminder is 2-1-0 with a 2.60 GAA and .938 save percentage since his Dec. 13 return. His next challenger is an Oilers team with a robust 10-5-1 record at home.