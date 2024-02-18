Vasilevskiy allowed six goals on 22 shots Saturday before being replaced to start the third period. The Lightning suffered a 9-2 loss to Florida.

The Panthers put their claws into Vasilevskiy and the Bolts early, and then they toyed with them like a cat with a mouse. The netminder hadn't allowed more than three goals in a game since Jan. 6 against Boston (six surrendered). The loss snapped a three-game win streak for Vasilevskiy and dropped his save percentage back under .900 for the season (.899). Yes, it was one bad outing, but it's the kind of terrible contest that can sink an entire week for fantasy managers.