Vasilevskiy delivered 30 saves in a 5-0 win over Colorado on Thursday.

It was the first time the two teams had met since last season's Stanley Cup Final and what a revenge match -- Vasilevskiy put on a show. It was his first regular-season shutout since he stymied the Kraken on Nov. 26, 2021. It was also a nice rebound from his rusty performance in Monday's 7-1 loss to the Panthers.