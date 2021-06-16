Vasilevskiy turned aside 24 of 26 shots in Tuesday's 4-2 win over the Islanders in Game 2.

Vasilevskiy allowed only one goal at even strength, a Mathew Barzal rebound strike with just 3:16 left in the game. Prior to that, Brock Nelson's power-play tally in the first period was the only blemish on Vasilevskiy's box score. He made a huge stop on Josh Bailey in the final seconds of the second stanza to send Tampa Bay into the locker room with a 2-1 lead. The 26-year-old netminder improved to 9-4-0 in the postseason with a 2.21 GAA and .933 save percentage.