Vasilevskiy made 28 saves in Tuesday's 3-2 overtime win over the Kings.

Twice the Kings grabbed one-goal leads in the first and second periods, but Vasilevskiy shut the door the rest of the way and gave the Lightning a chance to secure a comeback victory. He's won five straight starts and seven of his last eight, and on the season Vasilevskiy sports his usual outstanding numbers with a 2.15 GAA and .927 save percentage.