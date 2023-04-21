Vasilevskiy made 30 saves in a 7-2 loss to the Maple Leafs in Game 2 on Thursday night.
It was a sub-par outing for Vasilevskiy, who had allowed two goals before he made a save. He remains among the very best in the world and will certainly rebound. But with Victor Hedman (undisclosed) and Erik Cernak (head) both out, Vasilevskiy will need to dial his game in to near perfection in the games ahead.
