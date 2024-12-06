Vasilevskiy made 20 saves in an 8-1 win over the Sharks on Thursday.

Vasy was rarely tested by an overmatched Sharks squad. He and the Bolts were well rested -- they last played Saturday in a 5-3 loss to the Leafs. Overall, Vasilevskiy is 11-8-1 with a 2.42 GAA and .909 save percentage. The Vasy of old is back.