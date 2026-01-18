Vasilevskiy stopped 19 of 20 shots in Sunday's 4-1 win over the Stars.

Vasilevskiy allowed the first goal to Oskar Back at 4:00 of the first period, but that was all he'd allow. The 31-year-old Vasilevskiy has won nine of his last 10 outings and hasn't lost in regulation since Dec. 18 versus the Kings. The stud netminder has a 20-7-3 record with a 2.22 GAA and a .915 save percentage through 30 outings this season. The Lightning's next game is at home Tuesday versus the Sharks.