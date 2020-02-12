Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Reaches 30 wins
Vasilevskiy allowed one goal on 36 shots in a 2-1 overtime victory over the Penguins on Tuesday.
The reigning Vezina Trophy winner was outstanding again versus the Penguins, becoming the first goaltender to reach 30 wins this season. Vasilevskiy stopped all 29 shots he faced at even strength and only yielded an early power-play goal in the win. He is 30-9-3 with a 2.44 GAA and .920 save percentage in 42 games this season.
