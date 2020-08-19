Vasilevskiy will patrol the crease during Wednesday's Game 5 against the Blue Jackets.
Vasilevskiy had one of his best performances of the postseason in Monday's Game 4, stopping 28 of 29 shots en route to a tidy 2-1 victory. The 26-year-old Russian will attempt to pick up a third straight win and help propel the Lightning to the second round Wednesday.
