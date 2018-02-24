Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Ready for Habs
Vasilevskiy is gearing up to face the Canadiens on the road Saturday, Joe Smith of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
The Russian puck stopper leads the league with 35 wins and seven shutouts through 50 games, but he's fallen out of the league's top five in terms of corresponding ratios, owning a 2.33 GAA and .928 save percentage. Those are still career high numbers, though, and Vasilevskiy has evolved into a set-and-forget goalie in virtually any fantasy setting. His upcoming opponent owns a minus-35 goal differential with only three wins in the last 10 games, therefore, we can see Vasi being a chalkier play than usual in DFS settings Saturday.
