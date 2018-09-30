Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Ready to start season

Vasilevskiy made 31 saves in a 3-2 win over Florida on Saturday night.

It was a nice performance for the young stud, who has otherwise struggled this preseason. Vasilevskiy is likely just pacing himself. He's arguably one of if not the top twinetender for fantasy purposes. Draft with confidence.

More News
Our Latest Stories