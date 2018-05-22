Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Receives Game 7 nod
Vasilevksiy will guard the home crease in Wednesday's Game 7 against the Capitals, ESPN reports.
Vasilevskiy stopped 31 of the 33 shots he faced during Game 6, but it wasn't enough for him to avoid a loss that forced a Game 7 showdown in Tampa. He's been particularly impressive over the last four contests, totaling a 2.01 GAA and a .942 save percentage to compile a 3-1-0 record following an 0-2-0 start to the series. The 23-year-old netminder may need another strong effort Wednesday to boost the Lightning to their second Stanley Cup Finals in the last four seasons.
