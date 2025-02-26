Vasilevskiy will be between the pipes at home versus the Oilers on Tuesday, Erik Erlendsson of LightningInsider.com reports.

It's a matchup of top-five offenses, as the Oilers (3.30 goals per game) visit the Lightning (3.57 goals per game). Vasilevskiy may be the difference here, as he has played at an elite level in goal. He's 6-0-1 over his last seven goals with a 2.01 GAA and a .939 save percentage in that span. Vasilevskiy will have his hands full with Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl, but the 30-year-old Russian netminder is one who could meet the challenge.