Vasilevskiy yielded three goals on 27 shots in Tuesday's 4-3 shootout win over the Stars.
Vasilevskiy appeared set to cruise to the win, but the Stars struck twice against him with their net empty. The tie lasted to a shootout, where Ross Colton and Brayden Point's tallies lifted Vasilevskiy and the Lightning to victory. The win was the 26-year-old goalie's ninth in a row. He improved to 18-3-1 with a 1.90 GAA and a .932 save percentage in 22 outings. He'll likely have a chance to push the win streak to double-digits Thursday versus the Blackhawks.
More News
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: In goal Tuesday•
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Wins eighth straight game•
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Tending twine Saturday•
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Shaky in overtime win•
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Tending twine Tuesday•
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Weathers storm in Chicago•