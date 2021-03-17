Vasilevskiy yielded three goals on 27 shots in Tuesday's 4-3 shootout win over the Stars.

Vasilevskiy appeared set to cruise to the win, but the Stars struck twice against him with their net empty. The tie lasted to a shootout, where Ross Colton and Brayden Point's tallies lifted Vasilevskiy and the Lightning to victory. The win was the 26-year-old goalie's ninth in a row. He improved to 18-3-1 with a 1.90 GAA and a .932 save percentage in 22 outings. He'll likely have a chance to push the win streak to double-digits Thursday versus the Blackhawks.