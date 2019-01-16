Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Records third shutout

Vasilevskiy made 35 stops in a 2-0 shutout victory against the Stars on Tuesday.

The 24-year-old bounced back from a poor start Saturday to post his second shutout in four games. Vasilevskiy has been a little inconsistent lately, but behind the pair of shutouts, he is 5-2-0 with a .941 save percentage in the last seven games. That's improved his overall numbers to the tune of a 19-5-2 record, .925 save percentage and a 2.46 GAA.