Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Records third shutout
Vasilevskiy made 35 stops in a 2-0 shutout victory against the Stars on Tuesday.
The 24-year-old bounced back from a poor start Saturday to post his second shutout in four games. Vasilevskiy has been a little inconsistent lately, but behind the pair of shutouts, he is 5-2-0 with a .941 save percentage in the last seven games. That's improved his overall numbers to the tune of a 19-5-2 record, .925 save percentage and a 2.46 GAA.
More News
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
