Vasilevskiy posted a 28-save shutout in Tuesday's 2-0 win over the Stars.

Vasilevskiy is about as locked in as a goalie can be. He last allowed a goal in a 4-2 win over the Hurricanes on Feb. 22. The Russian netminder improved to 13-3-1 with a 1.65 GAA and a .942 save percentage. Vasilevskiy was typically a first-round pick in fantasy drafts, mainly for his ability to do exactly what he's doing lately. He'll look to stay white-hot versus the Blackhawks on Thursday.