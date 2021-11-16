Vasilevskiy gave up one goal on 26 shots in Monday's 4-1 win over the Islanders.

Vasilevskiy allowed Mathew Barzal to score just 2:53 into the contest on a rush. The Lightning trailed for all of 23 seconds before Mathieu Joseph tied the game, and Vasilevskiy didn't give up anything else. The 27-year-old hasn't allowed more than two goals in any of his last seven starts, though he's cruelly gone 5-2-0 in that span. For the year, the superstar netminder is 7-2-3 with a 2.20 GAA and a .924 save percentage. The Lightning are off until Thursday's game in Philadelphia, which will likely be another start for Vasilevskiy.