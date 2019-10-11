Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Recovers from slow start

Vasilevskiy made 25 saves in a 7-3 win over the Maple Leafs on Thursday night.

Vasilevskiy bent, but didn't break Thursday. He allowed three goals on 13 shots in the first period, but settled right down and bricked up the net. Vasilevskiy still has a bit to go to get his game tightened up, but it is still early in the season. The results will soon show.