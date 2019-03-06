Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Registers 10th straight win

Vasilevskiy stopped 30 of 32 shots in Tuesday's win over the Jets.

Vasileskiy completed his 10th straight win with another stellar performance. He's clearly the front runner for the Vezina Trophy, as he has a .931 save percentage and a 31-7-4 record. The other three goalies with 30 wins all have at least 13 regulation losses, and Frederik Andersen's .924 save percentage is the next best among the bunch.