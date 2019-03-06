Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Registers 10th straight win
Vasilevskiy stopped 30 of 32 shots in Tuesday's win over the Jets.
Vasileskiy completed his 10th straight win with another stellar performance. He's clearly the front runner for the Vezina Trophy, as he has a .931 save percentage and a 31-7-4 record. The other three goalies with 30 wins all have at least 13 regulation losses, and Frederik Andersen's .924 save percentage is the next best among the bunch.
More News
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Aiming for 10th straight win•
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Ninth-straight win•
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Facing Ottawa•
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Wins eighth straight•
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Gets starting nod Wednesday•
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Wins seventh straight•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...