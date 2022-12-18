Vasilevskiy made 22 saves in a 5-1 win over the Canadiens on Saturday.
Nick Suzuki was the only Hab to beat him; that goal came just 16 seconds into the third period. Otherwise, it was an easy night for the netminder. Vasilevskiy has won three consecutive games and five of his last six starts.
More News
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Starting in Montreal•
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Stays perfect vs. Kraken•
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Facing Kraken•
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Seventh win in last 10 starts•
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Between pipes Saturday•
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Allows two goals in loss•