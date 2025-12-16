Vasilevskiy (undisclosed) was activated off injured reserve Tuesday, according to Erik Erlendsson of LightningInsider.com.

Brandon Halverson was returned to AHL Syracuse on Tuesday, which paves the way for Vasilevskiy to return to the lineup Thursday against the Kings. It's unclear whether Jonas Johansson will draw an eighth consecutive start or if Vasilevskiy will be between the pipes for that matchup, but the latter is poised to reclaim the No. 1 gig in short order. The 31-year-old Vasilevskiy owns an 11-6-2 record, .916 save percentage and 2.31 GAA over 19 starts in 2025-26.