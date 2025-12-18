Vasilevskiy will serve as the starting netminder for Thursday's home game against the Kings, Benjamin Pierce of the Lightning's official site reports.

Vasilevskiy was activated off injured reserve Tuesday, and head coach Jon Cooper confirmed that the 31-year-old will return to the lineup after missing the last seven games due to his undisclosed injury. Over 19 appearances this year, Vasilevskiy has gone 11-6-2 with a 2.31 GAA and .916 save percentage.