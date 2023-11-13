Vasilevskiy practiced Monday for the first time since undergoing back surgery, NHL.com reports.

Vasilevskiy will be reevaluated in approximately two weeks, at which time a more definite target date for his season debut will likely be established. The 29-year-old netminder, who underwent microdiscectomy surgery in late September to address a lumbar disc herniation he sustained while weightlifting, went 34-22-4 while posting a 2.65 GAA and a .915 save percentage through 60 appearances last season.