Vasilevskiy practiced Monday for the first time since undergoing back surgery, NHL.com reports.
Vasilevskiy will be reevaluated in approximately two weeks, at which time a more definite target date for his season debut will likely be established. The 29-year-old netminder, who underwent microdiscectomy surgery in late September to address a lumbar disc herniation he sustained while weightlifting, went 34-22-4 while posting a 2.65 GAA and a .915 save percentage through 60 appearances last season.
More News
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Ahead of schedule•
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Makes on-ice appearance for rehab•
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Shifts to LTIR•
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Moved to IR•
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Out 8-10 weeks after back surgery•
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Practices Tuesday•