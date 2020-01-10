Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Rising to last year's levels
Vasilevskiy made 25 saves in a 4-0 win over Arizona on Thursday night.
The sound you hear is the monkey jumping off the best goalie in world's back -- this was Vasilevskiy's first shutout of the season. Since the turn of the decade, he's really starting to look like the Vasy of old. Enjoy the second half. It's going to be great.
