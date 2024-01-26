Vasilevskiy made 17 saves in a 6-3 win over Arizona on Thursday.

Clayton Keller beat him at 8:40 of the first to knot the game 1-1, but the Bolts went up again in the last minute in frame one and never looked back. The Yotes didn't beat Vasilevskiy again until late in the game. He's 6-1-0 in his last seven starts and seems to be finally getting into a groove in the blue paint after missing time to back surgery. Prior to the December break, Vasilevskiy had allowed four or more goals four times in 13 games heading into the break. He's allowed that just twice in 13 more since.