Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Saddled with rare loss Saturday
Vasilevskiy turned aside 27 of 31 shots during Saturday's 5-3 loss to the Islanders.
The Russian netminder suffered just his second loss in regulation this season and will fall to a stunning 14-2-1 record in 17 starts. Tampa Bay always believed they had a Vezina Trophy-caliber goaltender in Vasilevsky, and he is defending that belief well to start the season. The 23-year-old might cool off some, but is a must-start every night as a top goaltender on a Stanley Cup-contender.
