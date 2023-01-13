Vasilevskiy made 36 saves in a 5-4 win over Vancouver on Thursday.

Yes, there were a lot of goals, but a win is a win. And Vasilevskiy made a wicked sliding pad stack against Curtis Lazar with two seconds left to preserve the win. He just continues to excel and is one of fantasy's best twinetenders because of the volume of starts he gets and his pure puck-stopping skill.