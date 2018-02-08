Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Scheduled to battle Canucks
Vasilevskiy is preparing to take on the Canucks at home Thursday evening, Bryan Burns of the Lightning's official site reports.
Vasi was first off the ice at morning skate, which is the clear indication that he'll work between the pipes in the upcoming contest. The Russian has sputtered a bit in the new year based on a 2.99 GAA and .913 save percentage through 12 games, but it's easy to forgive the guy knowing he amassed 25 wins with complementary ratios of 2.02 and .935 in his first 32 outings of this 2017-18 campaign. He'll look to revert to Vezina Caliber-form against a Vancouver club that is just 5-5-0 over its last 10 games.
