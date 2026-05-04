Vasilevskiy stopped just seven shots Sunday in the Lightning's 2-1 loss to the Canadiens in Game 7 of their first-round series.

Tampa Bay dominated play and out-shot Montreal 29-9 on the night, but Vasilevskiy got beat twice on shots he had almost no chance at -- one a Nick Suzuki re-direction in the first period, and the second in the final frame when Alex Newhook batted the puck out of midair on his backhand from an almost impossible angle and had it deflect home off the netminder's leg. Vasilevskiy will head home and await the results of the Vezina voting after posting a 2.18 GAA and .897 save percentage in the playoffs, and a 39-15-4 record in the regular season with a 2.31 GAA and .911 save percentage.