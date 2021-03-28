Vasilevskiy made 36 saves Saturday in a 4-3 loss to the Hurricanes.

The Bolts were outplayed and Vasilevskiy was the only reason the score didn't bloat out of control. However, he has lost two straight games and he's allowed four goals in each of those two games. To put that into context, Vasilevskiy allowed four goals in three games total prior to that. He remains the best in the business, but watch for Curtis McElhinney to get a game soon, so Vasilevskiy can rest.