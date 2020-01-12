Play

Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Second straight shutout

Vasilevskiy made 23 saves Saturday in a 1-0 victory over the Flyers.

It was his second straight shutout; he has not allowed a goal in 144:55. Vasilevskiy has 20 shutouts in the NHL. His early season malaise is over. The best goalie in the world is back. Use accordingly.

More News
Our Latest Stories