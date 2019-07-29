Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Secures long-term extension
Vasilevskiy put pen to paper on an eight-year, $76 million contract extension with Tampa Bay on Monday, Joe Smith of The Athletic reports.
With the deal set to kick in starting with the 2020-21 campaign, the Lightning have locked up Vasilevskiy for the next nine seasons. Even coming off a Vezina Trophy winning campaign, the franchise netminder won't be the highest paid goalie in the league, Carey Price carries a $10.5 million AAV, though the term on the deal was likely too much for the 25-year-old to pass up. The Russian came up just one victory short of hitting the 40-win mark last year, but should be capable of challenging for that threshold in 2019-20.
