Vasilevskiy saved 23 of 25 shots in a 4-2 win against the Blues on Saturday.

Vasilevskiy was beaten by Tyler Pitlick just 2:39 into the game, but he was solid after that to earn his third consecutive victory. He's 19-10-1 with a 2.50 GAA and .917 save percentage in 30 games this season. Although the 28-year-old won his three of his previous four contests, he struggled somewhat during that stretch, posting a 3.27 GAA and .886 save percentage.