Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Seeking 11th straight victory
Vasilevskiy will guard the goal in Thursday's home game against the Wild, Erik Erlendsson of LightningInsider.com reports.
Vasilevskiy has been unstoppable over the past month, stringing together 10 consecutive wins while posting an admirable 1.76 GAA and .943 save percentage over that span. The Russian backstop will look to pick up his 32nd victory of the season in a home matchup with a Minnesota team that's averaging 2.79 goals per game on the road this campaign, 17th in the NHL.
