Vasilevskiy, who was initially slated to start Wednesday, will instead serve as the backup goaltender on the road against MInnsota because of an illness, per Chris Krenn of the Lightning's official site.

Vasilevskiy had been previously cited as the starter by the Lightning in a since-deleted tweet. With the 28-year-old battling an illness, Tampa Bay has opted to start Brian Elliott for the second time in as many days. Vasilevskiy has a 16-9-1 record, 2.42 GAA and .921 save percentage in 26 contests.