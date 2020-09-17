Vasilevskiy will start Thursday's Game 6 against the Islanders, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.

The 26-year-old has started every game for the Lightning in the bubble, and he'll continue to patrol the crease barring an injury. In Tuesday's overtime loss, Vasilevskiy stopped just 22 of 24 shots in the losing effort. Vasilevskiy could continue to cement himself in the Conn Smythe discussion with a solid showing Thursday.