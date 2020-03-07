Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Set for Saturday showdown

Vasilevskiy will start Saturday's game in Boston, Joe Smith of The Athletic reports.

Vasilevskiy is 2-1-0 with five goals allowed in his last three starts, bouncing back from a three-game losing streak during which he surrendered 16 goals. Even with the recent turnaround, Vasilevskiy will be tough to trust against a Bruins team that sits atop the league standings with 98 points, nine clear of Vasilevskiy's Lightning in the Atlantic Division.