Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Set for Saturday showdown
Vasilevskiy will start Saturday's game in Boston, Joe Smith of The Athletic reports.
Vasilevskiy is 2-1-0 with five goals allowed in his last three starts, bouncing back from a three-game losing streak during which he surrendered 16 goals. Even with the recent turnaround, Vasilevskiy will be tough to trust against a Bruins team that sits atop the league standings with 98 points, nine clear of Vasilevskiy's Lightning in the Atlantic Division.
More News
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Hopes scuffles are behind him•
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: In goal Thursday•
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Falls despite sharp outing•
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Facing Boston•
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Carried to win by offense•
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Looks to break slump Saturday•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.