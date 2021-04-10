Vasilevskiy will protect the road goal for Saturday's game in Nashville, per CapFriendly.

Vasilevskiy will make his fifth start in the last six games. He's won three of his last four appearances despite giving up 10 goals in that span. The Russian netminder remains one of the NHL's best, although he may need some from his Lightning teammates against a stingy Predators team that has won five of its last six games.