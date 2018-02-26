Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Set for third match against Maple Leafs
Vasilevskiy has received the starting nod for Monday's home game against the Maple Leafs, Joe Smith of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Vasilevskiy has already seen the Buds twice this season. He shut them out in his first start of 2018, and then lost in regulation upon allowing four goals on 23 of their shots Feb. 12. Both of those outings were in Toronto, though, and now the Russian will welcome them to Amalie Arena, where he's gone against the grain by managing a .917 save percentage through 24 starts, which pales in comparison to his .936 save mark on the road. Still, Vasi is contending for the Vezina Trophy and deserves to be a fantasy starter night in and night out.
More News
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Leads league in wins•
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Ready for Habs•
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Tops Caps for 35th win•
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Getting ready for 50th appearance of season•
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Allows four goals for third time in six starts•
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Two appearances away from 50•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...