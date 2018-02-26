Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Set for third match against Maple Leafs

Vasilevskiy has received the starting nod for Monday's home game against the Maple Leafs, Joe Smith of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Vasilevskiy has already seen the Buds twice this season. He shut them out in his first start of 2018, and then lost in regulation upon allowing four goals on 23 of their shots Feb. 12. Both of those outings were in Toronto, though, and now the Russian will welcome them to Amalie Arena, where he's gone against the grain by managing a .917 save percentage through 24 starts, which pales in comparison to his .936 save mark on the road. Still, Vasi is contending for the Vezina Trophy and deserves to be a fantasy starter night in and night out.