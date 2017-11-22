Vasilevskiy will tend the twine for Wednesday's contest against Chicago, Joe Smith of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Long considered one of the most talented goaltenders in the league, Vasilevskiy has turned heads in what's been his first season as a No. 1 goalie. Through 17 games, Vasilevskiy is 14-2-1 with a 2.34 GAA and .928 save percentage for a Lightning squad that sits first in the Eastern Conference standings. On Wednesday, Vasilievskiy will play a Chicago team that has begun to rediscover its groove offensively, averaging 4.25 goals per game over their last four outings.